Crystal Palace star blasted for what he did v Wolves

Ismaila Sarr has been lambasted for what he did during the Wolves vs Palace game. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers haven’t had the best start to their Premier League season, with Ismaila Sarr being lambasted for something that he did in the recent game between the two clubs.

Palace only recently did the deal with Watford to bring Sarr to Selhurst Park, so there’s not too much likelihood to moving him on again so soon.

Ismaila Sarr blasted for his latest contribution

The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam was clearly not impressed with the 26-year-old’s contribution and wrote as much on his X feed.

Ismaila Sarr should make it 2-0. Mitchell does brilliantly, plays in Nketiah who cuts it back but Sarr leans back and smashes it over the bar. Dreadful and he's been terrible today. #CPFC — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) November 2, 2024

Such profligacy has almost certainly contributed to Palace looking to remove Oliver Glasner from his position.

At the time of writing, the Eagles are certainly not soaring.

After 10 games of the 2024/25 season, they have just one win to their name, and are sat just above the bottom three.

It’s an astonishing turnaround under Glasner, who saw his side go on an epic run towards the back end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Although a ‘new manager bounce’ doesn’t always work, it does appear to be getting to the point where Steve Parish will have to make a decision one way or the other.

With the international break almost upon us, it would be an opportune time for a new man to be brought in, as it would then give them six weeks or so to see what he has in the squad before making transfer decisions for the January window.

Three of Palace’s next five fixtures are against high-flying Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Man City, so it really is a case of now or never for Parish.

He surely can’t afford to leave things until the turn of the year and then, effectively, panicking, as this benefits no one.

Sarr isn’t the only one playing without confidence so a new voice in the dressing room might just do the trick.