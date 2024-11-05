Chelsea risk losing marquee signing to European giants after Maresca snub vs Man United

Enzo Maresca and Enzo Fernandez (Photos by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan after he was once again left out of Enzo Maresca’s starting XI against Manchester United.

The Argentina international has not been at his best for much of his time at Stamford Bridge, despite arriving with big expectations on his shoulders after that big-money move from Benfica in January 2023.

Fernandez has had some decent moments in a Chelsea shirt, but arguably any player would struggle to deal with the pressure that comes with such a big price tag.

Still, it now looks like there’s some doubt over Fernandez’s Chelsea future as Maresca continues to snub him, with Barca and Inter now said to be monitoring the 23-year-old, according to the Sun.

Enzo Fernandez transfer: Should Chelsea sell the midfielder?

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, with Fernandez surely good enough to turn things around for himself at Chelsea, just as Moises Caicedo has done after also making a slow start.

Still, it might also be a decent time for Chelsea to cash in on Fernandez if they feel he’s perhaps not going to be quite good enough for them, or the right fit for Maresca’s style of football.

If they wait much longer, Chelsea might find that Fernandez’s value just plummets as clubs won’t want to pay too much for someone who’s not been seeing much game time.

At the moment, though, Fernandez’s stock will surely remain pretty high as he looked a class act at former club Benfica and has arguably just been a bit unlucky at CFC, where there have been numerous other issues such as changes of manager and a big turnover of personnel on the pitch.

Fernandez is not the only big-name signing of the Todd Boehly era to struggle to live up to expectations, with Mykhailo Mudryk another notable example, while others like Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Robert Sanchez could also probably have done better.

Chelsea might do well not to overreact to a little dip in form and risk selling a talent like Fernandez before they’ve seen the best of him.