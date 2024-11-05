Julen Lopetegui and Richard Keys (Photos by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and beIN Sports)

Richard Keys has weighed in on the problems at West Ham United this season as their struggles continue under Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish tactician took over in the summer and looked at first like he could be a promising appointment for the club as they looked to move on from David Moyes, but it’s not worked out for them at all.

Keys says he has no sympathy for West Ham, presumably as he was unimpressed with how they dealt with Moyes, and he has also suggested former Hammers star Frank Lampard as a potential replacement for Lopetegui.

Lampard hasn’t had the most inspiring coaching career so far, having struggled in two spells in charge of Chelsea, while he also didn’t do too well during his time at Everton.

Still, the former England midfielder did well at Derby County a few years ago, so might still have something to offer in the game, even if West Ham looks like quite a big challenge for him right now.

Frank Lampard to replace Julen Lopetegui at West Ham?

Discussing the West Ham situation on his blog, Keys said: “West Ham’s problems are all of their own making and I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for them. It’ll get worse there before it gets better.

“They’re certainly going in another direction since forcing David Moyes out. It’s just not the one they wanted to go in. Frank Lampard?”

West Ham surely won’t put up with Lopetegui for too much longer unless things improve quickly, and it will be interesting to see who could be in contention for the job.

Lampard seems like a gamble, even if he does have a connection with West Ham from his playing days.

Having said that, it’s not like his relationship with the east Londoners is great after he left them for Chelsea in 2001.