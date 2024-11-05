Exclusive: Tottenham, Aston Villa & Newcastle set for transfer battle over versatile wide-man

Kevin Zenon celebrates a goal for Boca Juniors (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Boca Juniors winger Kevin Zenon, CaughtOffside understands.

The 23-year-old has been monitored by a host of top European clubs in recent times, and sources have informed CaughtOffside that Spurs, Villa and Newcastle are starting to show the most concrete interest in a possible deal.

The likes of Brighton, Benfica, Lyon and Napoli could also be teams to watch in the race for Zenon’s signature, with the Argentine likely to be available for relatively cheap as he has a release clause of just £13m in his contract with Boca.

It remains to be seen precisely where Zenon will end up, but Unai Emery is understood to be particularly keen to add someone of his versatility to his options on the left-hand side of his Villa squad.

Zenon can play midfield, left wing, or left-back, so could undoubtedly have a useful role to play for Villa in what could be a long and tiring season now that the club are in the Champions League.

Kevin Zenon transfer: Where next for the Boca Juniors star?

Zenon could also be a useful option for Tottenham on the left-hand side as they could arguably benefit from a better option than Destiny Udogie at left-back, while more options in the attacking midfield department could also be useful for squad depth.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will also want to continue to develop their squad and may feel someone like Zenon would be an improvement on the inconsistent Harvey Barnes on that left-hand side.

Boca will no doubt be keen to keep this important player, but it’s surely not going to be easy for them if he continues to attract strong interest from big clubs around Europe.

The likes of Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle could be tempting destinations for him, while even someone like Brighton would also surely be seen as a good stepping stone club that could possibly earn him a big move later.