Man United could deliver game-changing €90m signing to Ruben Amorim

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Napoli against AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly be set to try their luck with a €90million transfer move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international has established himself as a world class talent during his time in Serie A, and it makes sense that Man Utd are now seriously considering him as they look to strengthen their squad.

The Red Devils will soon be welcoming Ruben Amorim as their new manager, and Kvaratskhelia could be another exciting arrival in the works for the Premier League giants, according to Fichajes.

Kvaratskhelia has all the flair and ability to really add some spark to this United side, who’ve looked a little flat all season.

Is Sir Jim Ratcliffe about to approve a BOMBSHELL decision for Man United? Click here to find out!

In truth, it’s been some time since MUFC really brought in a great entertainer for their attack, with recent attacking signings like Jadon Sancho and Antony proving major flops, while the early signs don’t look that great for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee either.

The perfect first signing for new Man United manager Ruben Amorim?

Amorim will clearly be inheriting a difficult job at Old Trafford, so he’d surely relish an exciting big-name signing like Kvaratskhelia to give him an early boost.

This surely won’t be an easy deal to get done, however, with United perhaps having to pay as much as €90million for the 23-year-old, according to Fichajes.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s season-by-season stats

Season Appearances Goals 2022/23 43 14 2023/24 45 11 2024/25 12 5 TOTAL 100 30

Still, if you want the best players you’ve got to pay for them, and it’s going to be an even bigger challenge for United to get back to where they want to be without genuine world class talent.

Amorim won’t get very far if he persists with flops like Antony for much longer, while even Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho aren’t looking too convincing right now.

Kvaratskhelia would be an exciting addition to this United squad after an impressive return of 30 goals in 100 games with his current club.