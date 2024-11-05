Leeds pair spotted in angry exchange after what happened v Plymouth

Daniel Farke won't be happy with two Leeds players. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

One of the most one-sided first halves of Championship football was played out at the weekend, with Daniel Farke’s Leeds United tearing apart Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth in a devastating eight-minute spell.

Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson took the game away from the visitors to Elland Road before the half-time whistle sounded, but that still apparently wasn’t enough for two of the all whites players.

Rodon and Firpo at each other will worry Daniel Farke

‘Rodon and Firpo having angry words as they came off at half-time, Gnonto getting in the way to push the latter down the tunnel and Mateo Joseph putting a hand on Rodon’s shoulder,’ Graham Smyth wrote in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

It isn’t clear what sparked the ire of either player, but given how they’d completely brushed aside the opposition, the fact that two of the players were at each others throats will have almost certainly been a concern.

As will the belief by one former Leeds great that Farke could be on the verge of being sacked.

Indeed, the Leeds board had apparently made their decision on the German’s continued employment at the club, though sacking him would be the oddest decision given that Leeds are second in the Championship and only three points behind leaders Sunderland.

Had Illan Meslier not misjudged the Black Cats ball into the box in the 96th minute of their fixture earlier this season, Leeds would arguably be topping the table by now.

That they’re up near the top is a minor miracle given that they had the heart and lungs ripped out of the team in the summer because they were unable to get back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Perhaps Rodon and Firpo were just geeing each other up given that the standards have to be kept high if Leeds have dreams of promotion.