Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Leicester City are reportedly keen to sign Jack Clarke from Premier League rivals Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a top transfer target for Steve Cooper following a shaky start to life at the King Power.

Replacing Enzo Maresca in the summer, Cooper, despite having experience in the top flight having guided Nottingham Forest back to the big time two seasons ago, has endured a tough start to the season.

After winning just one of their first seven league games, the Foxes remain in the bottom half of the table. However, beating fellow relegation strugglers Bournemouth and Southampton and drawing against Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys has eased some of the pressure on Cooper.

Leicester City eyeing shock Jack Clarke transfer

Despite his side’s recent upturn in form, the manager’s attention has already turned to the January transfer window, and according to The Sun, to Ipswich’s Clarke.

The former Sunderland winger, who signed for McKenna’s side in the summer in a deal worth a reported £15 million, has already featured in nine games for the Tractor Boys. He has yet to score but has managed to register an assist.

The 23-year-old has four-and-a-half years left on his contract and is valued around £20 million, although given Leicester City’s desperation, Ipswich could bump their asking price right up.