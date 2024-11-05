Liverpool vs. Bayer Leverkusen lineups: Andy Robertson dropped

Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Jan Kruger/ Getty Images.

Liverpool welcome Xabi Alonso back to Anfield tonight as Bayer Leverkusen prepare for a big European clash.

Arne Slot’s men are one of Europe’s most in-form teams and currently sit top of the Premier League.

Leverkusen are in equally good form having not lost since their 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on the opening day of the Bundesliga.

Both sides are unbeaten in Europe this season. Liverpool are joint top with Aston Villa on nine points, separated only by goal difference with Leverkusen in sixth spot with seven points.

Ahead of the exciting matchup, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), Slot and Alonso have named their starting lineups.

Liverpool lineup

The most notable omission for the Reds is left-back Andy Robertson, who has been dropped to the bench and replaced in Slot’s starting lineup by Greece international Konstantinos Tsimikas.

In addition to Tsimikas, midfielder Curtis Jones makes his first Champions League start of the season.

The Reds to take on Bayer Leverkusen ?? #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen lineup

Leverkusen’s lineup is a familiar one.

Granit Xhaka will captain the side and be joined by Victor Boniface and Florian Wirtz, who will be tasked with breaching Liverpool’s resolute defence.