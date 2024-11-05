Man United problems laid bare with news of bizarre INEOS decision that Erik ten Hag didn’t agree with

Erik ten Hag didn't agree with one INEOS decision. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag is no longer Man United manager, and it’s now become clear that a decision made by INEOS is the summer may have been the beginning of the end for the Dutchman.

Results and standard of performance will have been the benchmark by what he was judged by, and they clearly weren’t good enough over a long period.

However, The Sun have reported that INEOS took the decision to bring in striking flop, Joshua Zirkzee, against ten Hag’s wishes.

Erik ten Hag didn’t want Joshua Zirkzee

Furthermore, ten Hag was said to be furious that Zirkzee was a stone overweight when joining the club.

According to transfermarkt, the player has scored one Premier League goal – on his debut against Fulham in the first match of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Back in September, one pundit suggested that they didn’t see Zirkzee as being the man to solve United’s attacking problems, and his poor return is apparently seeing the Red Devils considering a quick sale.

The news also puts a different spin on what’s been going on behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

With supporters no doubt believing that Zirkzee was another ten Hag flop, it was reason enough for them to get behind any decision to sack the manager.

Now that it appears the owners are getting involved in which players constitute value for money etc., and that could be a worry for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese begins his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams next Monday, and whilst he will understand that he has to hit the ground running in his new role, the thought of interference from above isn’t likely to sit well with him.

Living or dying by your own decisions is one thing. Trying to integrate players you don’t even want is an entirely different ball game.