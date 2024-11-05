Just the news Arsenal needed as encouraging training footage emerges

Maritn Odegaard in Arsenal training (Sky Sports)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard looks closer to a return to first-team action as he’s been spotted joining his teammates in training in footage emerging this morning.

The Norway international has been a huge loss for the Gunners in his period out of the team, with Mikel Arteta’s side lacking that same spark and creativity without him dictating play from the midfield.

It now looks like Odegaard is surely closing in on an imminent return, whether against Inter Milan in the club’s Champions League game tomorrow night, or for the weekend clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.

See below as Odegaard was spotted in Arsenal training looking in pretty good shape after his recent absence…

Martin Odegaard was spotted back in training ahead of Arsenal's Champions League fixture against Inter Milan ?? pic.twitter.com/LeOPN1117F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2024

Odegaard has been one of Arsenal’s most important players for years now, and there’s simply no one else in Arteta’s squad at the moment that can provide them with what he does.

“PERFECT” £100m man is now Arsenal’s TOP target – click here to find out more!

Martin Odegaard gives Arsenal a much-needed boost after a difficult few days

It’s been a bit of a nightmare few days for Arsenal, with the Gunners losing to Newcastle on Saturday before Edu surprisingly announced his resignation as sporting director yesterday.

So, all in all, Odegaard coming back is a huge boost for Arsenal as they look to get their season back on track and shut out all the negative noise surrounding the club at the moment.

The 25-year-old might not be seen as fitting the typical characteristics of a club captain, but it’s clear he’s widely respected in this team and that his presence seems to give everyone around him a bit more of a sense of calm.

On top of that, there’s simply no replacing a player of that quality, with Odegaard undoubtedly in the Kevin De Bruyne mould with the spark he adds with his passing and the goal threat he provides from midfield.