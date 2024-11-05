Offer prepared: Chelsea willing to pay €50m to sign midfielder who’s also on Liverpool’s radar

Pablo Barrios and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Angel Martinez, Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay around €50million for the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder and rumoured Liverpool target Pablo Barrios.

The talented 21-year-old is showing plenty of promise with his displays in La Liga, and it makes sense that Chelsea are considering paying big money for him.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea could try their luck with an offer of around €50m for Barrios, who has also recently been linked as a target for Liverpool by another Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The Spaniard looks like he could do an important job at Chelsea, as the Blues might soon need to think about making changes in midfield amid uncertainty over Enzo Fernandez’s situation.

Fernandez has not really lived up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge and increasingly seems to be finding himself on the bench under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Sun have linked Fernandez with Barcelona and Inter Milan, so it could be that Chelsea will end up selling the Argentina international and reinvesting that money in someone like Barrios.

Pablo Barrios transfer: Should he choose Chelsea or Liverpool?

Chelsea and Liverpool are both big clubs and one imagines Barrios might have a hard time choosing between Stamford Bridge or Anfield.

The youngster might have more of a chance of playing regularly if he chooses Chelsea and ends up replacing Fernandez, but it’s also definitely fair to say that Liverpool are a more serious and competitive side right now.

The Reds have made a superb start under Arne Slot, who took on the difficult job of replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer, but who seems to just be building on and even improving on his predecessor’s work.

Barrios would probably have a better guarantee of winning major trophies sooner at Liverpool, but he might also find there’s more competition in Slot’s squad.

LFC only just signed Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo last year, while Curtis Jones is another key figure in their midfield, so it’s not clear if Barrios would play that regularly for the Merseyside giants.