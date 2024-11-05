Real Madrid vs. AC Milan lineups: Kylian Mbappe and Rafael Leao start, Rodrygo benched

Photos by Arroyo Moreno and Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.

One of the standout matches from tonight’s Champions League action will see Real Madrid welcome AC Milan to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The teams have serious European pedigree having won the competition a total of 22 times combined. The two giants will both be looking to make a statement tonight.

Neither team have excelled in Europe so far this season though. Los Blancos sit 12th on six points with Milan even further down in 25th with just three points following their single, and most recent, 3-1 victory over Club Brugge.

Knowing the impact three points would have on their league standings, both teams will be desperate to put in good performances as they look to establish themselves as contenders to reach the knockout rounds.

Ahead of the match, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), Carlo Ancelotti and Paulo Fonseca have named their starting lineups.

Real Madrid lineup

Ballon d’Or runner-up Vini Jr starts alongside Kylian Mbappe up front but at the expense of Rodrygo. The Brazilian had started in two of Madrid’s previous Champions League matches but has been dropped to the bench for tonight’s clash.

AC Milan lineup

Elsewhere, the big talking point is Rafael Leao’s return to Fonseca’s starting lineup.

The Portuguese winger had been left out of three of his manager’s recent XI’s but returns to action tonight.