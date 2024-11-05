Man United targeting in-form star from Portuguese league for Ruben Amorim – and it’s not Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are being linked with a transfer move for Samu Omorodion (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly targeting the transfer of Porto striker Samu Omorodion as they look to strengthen their attack under Ruben Amorim.

The Spaniard is impressing in the Portuguese top flight at the moment, having joined Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer, scoring 11 goals in 9 games in all competitions so far.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are now looking closely at Omorodion as a potential target to give incoming manager Amorim an upgrade on misfiring duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils know all about Omorodion after coming up against him in the Europa League recently, and he was certainly a real handful for their defence.

Could Samu Omorodion be better than Viktor Gyokeres for Man United?

Another in-form striker in Portugal at the moment is Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon front-man Viktor Gyokeres, but could Omorodion actually be a better investment?

Omorodion, after all, is six years younger than Gyokeres, so has his best years ahead of him, while he’s also got experience in La Liga, whereas Gyokeres was playing in the Championship before his move to Lisbon.

There’s no doubt Gyokeres is in superb form at the moment, but he perhaps has the air of someone who’d find the Premier League more of a step up than Omorodion, and with less time on his side to develop and adjust to the English top flight.

United need to think smart with their recruitment after so many high-profile mistakes in the marker in recent years, with vast sums blown on flops like Jadon Sancho and Antony, and other big names before that who ended up being disappointing, like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria.

Gyokeres might seem like the more proven option, but United would do well to bring in someone like Omorodion now before he really hits his peak and becomes too expensive.