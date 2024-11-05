Premier League team of the week: Chelsea & Tottenham stars earn deserved places in BBC XI

Moises Caicedo was among the players to make the team of the week (Photo by Michael Regan, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was among the big names to make the Premier League team of the week after his superb display against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Ecuador international is one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season, and he scored a superb volley to earn Chelsea a point at Old Trafford in Sunday’s big game.

Caicedo ran the show from midfield and makes sense as an obvious pick for team of the week, as he continues to justify that big price tag the Blues paid to sign him from Brighton.

It took a little while for Caicedo to get going at Stamford Bridge, but there’s no doubt that he’s now one of the most important players in the team, and this surely won’t be his last team of the week appearance this season.

Premier League team of the week in full

Discussing Caicedo’s performance, Deeney said: “His performance in Chelsea’s draw at Manchester United was arguably his best game for the club.

“Highly thought of…” – Chelsea are convinced this player has a “bright future” but fans surely won’t agree! Click here to find out more.

“I know people think it is about his goal – and it was a wonderful strike – but he was all over the place, putting his foot in, making loads of fouls, ratty tackles.

“He got on the ball more too and was braver, playing it forward. I thought he was miles better than he has been.”

Elsewhere in Troy Deeney’s line-up, Tottenham get two players in after their impressive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side have not been easy to beat for some time now, and it looked like they might be heading for a win in north London after taking the lead, but Spurs overpowered them with a superb comeback late on.

Three Bournemouth players also made it in after their surprise 2-1 win over Manchester City, while Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is also in there after his part in the Magpies’ win over Arsenal.