Tottenham “highly unlikely” to land 26-year-old January target that Liverpool want to swap

Tottenham want Milan's Tijjani Reijnders (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new midfielder and have identified Tijjani Reijnders as a January target, however, Liverpool are also likely to have a say in proceedings too, given that they’re proposing a swap deal with AC Milan.

Ange Postecoglou appeared happy with how Spurs improved recently, though Football Insider suggest that there’s one area where further improvement would seem to be required for the Australian to be satisfied.

Tottenham “highly unlikely” to land Tijjani Reijnders

Pete O’Rourke was quoted as saying on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast. that the Spurs boss was keen to bolster his midfield because of wanting to keep Dejan Kulusevski in a more central role.

The deeper lying midfield role that either Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur or Yves Bissouma currently play would seem to be the area in which Postecoglou is seeking to adjust things.

Notwithstanding that Sarr only recently signed a deal to keep him at the club until 2030, there’s clearly something amiss for the manager.

That’s led to apparent interest in AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders, a player whom Football Insider suggest that Tottenham are “highly unlikely” to be able to land.

Milan Live even go as far as suggesting that Liverpool might well offer new signing Federico Chiesa in a swap deal for Reijnders, potentially putting them in the box seat should the Rossoneri be pressured into cashing in the brilliant 26-year-old.

Tottenham have some very interesting transfer plans for the January window. Find out more here!

With Football Insider also noting that Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray won’t be considered for the role, Postecoglou’s purpose may be better served by casting his net further afield, and seeing what other talent is available.

It’s important to mention at this stage that Milan themselves don’t appear to have commented on any rumours, and given the pressure that manager, Paulo Fonseca, finds himself under, they’re unlikely to in the near future.