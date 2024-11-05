Photos by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Tim Sherwood has blasted Lucas Digne for trying to shift the blame onto his Aston Villa teammates for an error he made against Spurs on the weekend.

Travelling to take on Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites on Sunday, Villa were looking to take something away from London and continue their march into the European spots.

Despite Morgan Rogers opening the scoring after 32 minutes, Unai Emery’s side ended up suffering their worst defeat of the season.

A second-half comeback from the home team saw Villa dismantled. Goals from Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and a brace from Dominic Solanke secured a 4-1 victory for Postecoglou and kept Villa outside of the Champions League spots.

Tim Sherwood slams Lucas Digne for ‘blaming’ Aston Villa teammates

And discussing the part Digne played in Johnson’s important equaliser, Sherwood highlighted the Frenchman’s body language as an area of concern.

Sherwood believes Digne was too ‘focused and worried’ about fellow full-back Pedro Porro despite Johnson being the player he had to mark.

“They are always going to be a threat, Tottenham, no matter what, you feel like they are always going to score goals,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions in the aftermath of Sunday’s game.

“Son does brilliant here. The delivery is fantastic. Johnson drifts on the blind side of Digne. He doesn’t even see him. He has got Pedro Porro. That’s all he is focused about. It’s all he is worried about and he hasn’t even seen Johnson behind him.

“He is continually looking at Porro. His body shape is all wrong. Sonny is doing his work on the other side of the pitch. He just sneaks in behind him. Not once has he seen him. He sees him at the wrong time when he is celebrating. That’s the first time he sees him, then he throws his arms up and down and tries to blame someone else.”

Ian Maatsen in line for Champions League start?

Villa return to action on Wednesday evening when they travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Top of the table before Tuesday night’s round of fixtures, Emery will be desperate for his side to continue their unbeaten European run.

However, given his poor performance on the weekend, it could be that Digne is dropped to the bench and replace by summer-signing and former Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen.