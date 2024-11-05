Tottenham set to secure brilliant £22m signing with 123 Premier League goals

Tottenham will activate Son's extension. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He’s been at Tottenham for 10 years already, and the North Londoners are set to execute a one-year extension for captain, Son Heung-min.

Perhaps the knowledge of how difficult it may have been for the club to replace him has helped sway the powers that be at the club, notwithstanding that his skill set still leaves commentators purring.

Son’s one-year extension to be triggered by Tottenham

A real crowd pleaser and a focal point in the dressing room after being handed the captaincy, news that Spurs fully intend to trigger Son’s one-year option (Telegraph Sport) is likely to please anyone connected with the club.

It isn’t just the ease with which Son glides around a football pitch that endears him to the North London faithful or the wider footballing community, but his evident humanity and way he carries himself off the pitch.

A humble yet incredibly serious professional, his 123 Premier League goals to date is more than enough evidence that he was well worth the £22m spend when signing from Bayern Leverkusen back in 2015.

The South Korean will be 33 by the start of the 2025/26 campaign, so bringing the curtain down on his English top-flight career just shy of his 34th birthday would be the perfect ending to Son’s European sojourn.

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy would do well to be getting their heads together even now to start thinking about how they’re going to replace their current talisman.

Though Harry Kane was a huge loss, good strikers always score goals and Dominic Solanke is starting to come into his own.

Son has a particularly set of skills and it will be no easy task trying to find a player to replicate much of what comes incredibly easy to him.