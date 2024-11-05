“Probably…” – Manchester United legend makes confident transfer claim

Manchester United FC
Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, and Dimitar Berbatov
Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, and Dimitar Berbatov (Photos by Octavio Passos, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has claimed he could see his old club “probably” moving for Viktor Gyokeres to follow Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford.

Gyokeres has been praised for his superb form for Sporting, with Berbatov clearly impressed with the Sweden international after his electrifying start to the season.

Gyokeres has a remarkable record of 16 goals in 15 games so far this term, and that’s following on from a final tally of 43 goals in 50 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last season.

If Gyokeres were able to bring that kind of form with him to the Premier League, he’d surely be a superb addition for a Man Utd side struggling to finish their chances at the moment.

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Sporting Lisbon
Viktor Gyokeres in action for Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Berbatov pointed out that United are 18th for goals scored at the moment, which he described as “embarrassing” for a club of their size.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer badly needed at Manchester United

Berbatov didn’t seem to hide the fact that he’d view Gyokeres as a clear upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who are both struggling for goals right now.

See below as the former MUFC forward suggested that Amorim’s connection with Gyokeres could also help with this deal…

“I think there is a special connection with the coach so maybe we probably are going to see him in a United shirt,” Berbatov said.

Asked if he would welcome the signing, he added: “From what he is showing right now, I think yes.

“Our strikers at the moment are not producing and scoring goals. We’re 18th in the league [for goals scored so far this season] which is embarrassing for a stature of club like United.

“So this is a position that I would like to see improvement.”

Gyokeres will surely be highly sought after, though, with Arsenal also notably looking at the 26-year-old in recent times as they also look like they’re lacking a little spark in attack.

It might not be easy for United to lure Gyokeres to the club when they’re not able to offer Champions League football and are generally going through a rough patch, but that’s where the Amorim link could make things interesting.

Gyokeres has clearly enjoyed his football under Amorim at Sporting, so it could make sense for the duo to be reunited in Manchester in the near future.

