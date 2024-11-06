True cost of being found guilty of 115 charges will shock Man City as EPL opponents seek compensation

Man City will be sued by their EPL opponents if they're guilty of the 115 charges against them. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City remain innocent until proven guilty of any of the 115 charges being levied against them, however, their Premier League opponents will sue them if they are, ultimately, found guilty.

The fall out from the case which is currently ongoing could change the face of English football as we know it.

Man City could be sued for many millions by EPL clubs

An unprecedented punishment against the Cityzens has already been mooted, with other potential avenues for taking the serial champions down a peg or two also being discussed.

Arguably, any and all discussions are irrelevant at this stage given that City haven’t yet been found guilty of a single charge.

Given the severity of the charges, it will take some time before any decision is reached in any event, and were the outcome to be unfavourable to City, there’s some certainty to the club launching an appeal, delaying the outcome even further.

According to The Times (subscription required), a number of Premier League clubs are reserving the right to seek compensation for lost earnings were City to be found guilty.

Essentially, some clubs will have been denied the right to finances that a title win would’ve seen them achieve, and/or the prize money involved in qualifying for the latter stages of European competitions.

There is a need for those clubs to protect their positions now given that its understood they could be time barred from doing so if they wait until the end of the trial and/or a subsequent appeal.

Any potentially successful cases against City would cost the club many millions of pounds, though the loss of prestige would be far more humbling for the club.

Such scenarios may not even come to pass if City’s legal team manage to ensure that the club’s name, and that of their directors emerge successfully from the case.