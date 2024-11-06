Neymar Al-Hilal future in doubt as Saudi side consider shock Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Photos by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images.

Al-Hilal’s patience with Neymar is running out.

The Saudi club invested huge sums into the Brazilian when they signed him from PSG nearly 18 months ago. Things have not gone to plan though.

Despite being one of the Pro League’s highest-profile players, Neymar has barely featured for Al-Hilal.

Neymar suffers another injury setback

Suffering from a Cruciate ligament tear just weeks after he first arrived, the former Barcelona megastar has already missed over 50 games for his latest side.

Although he recently made his comeback during Al-Hilal’s 3-0 win against Iranian side Esteghlal in the Asian Champions League Elite at the start of the week, Neymar was forced off with another leg injury.

The forward provided a positive update to fans on his social media.

“It felt like a cramp, only very strong. I’m going to have some tests and I hope it’s nothing too serious,” he posted on his Instagram.

“It’s normal for this to happen after a year. The doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes.”

However, he has since been ruled out for between four and six weeks (ESPN) and will not return until the middle of December — another crushing blow.

Al-Hilal turn to Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar’s shocking injury record and latest setback have now seen his future at Al-Hilal become hugely uncertain.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Al-Hilal are open to transferring the stricken South American and are keen to replace him with Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unlike Neymar, Ronaldo, despite being seven years older, is still performing at a top level.

Missing just one game since he joined the Saudi side nearly two years ago, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains one of football’s most physically capable players.

And it is for that reason Al-Hilal are interested in bringing him to The Blue Jewel Stadium.

If let go by Al-Hilal when his contract expires at the end of the season, Neymar is unlikely to continue in the Pro League and has instead been linked with a move to Brazilian side Santos.