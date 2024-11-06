Risky candidate could replace Edu as Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about club “plan”

Edu and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Lia Toby, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly turn to Jason Ayto to fill the gap left by Edu following his departure as sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

Ayto has worked under Edu in recent times, so could be a decent option to promote from within, though at the same time his lack of experience playing such a high up role at a top club surely makes it risky as well.

Still, that currently seems like Arsenal’s plan, according to the Telegraph, with Ayto to be given a wider role following Edu’s exit, which manager Mikel Arteta has also addressed.

Although there has not yet been any official confirmation of a replacement for Edu, Arteta moved to try to reassure Arsenal fans about the direction the club is going in.

The Spanish tactician acknowledged he was losing someone close to him in Edu, but it seems he and the ownership remain on the same page about the project.

Mikel Arteta addresses Edu’s Arsenal exit

“Everything happened very quickly,” Arteta said. “We both had this special chemistry and really enjoyed working together. He has an amazing opportunity now to do something else in a different role and he believes that is the right professional move for him. We have to respect that.”

He added: “The plan and the vision that starts with the ownership is very clear – it is going to continue. We have a very strong leadership team with unbelievable know-how and a real passion and great feelings for the football club.

“We are not going to stop where we are at the moment and across the club. The excitement, the passion and the understanding of where we want to take this journey remains intact and that means opportunities for somebody else to come and fulfil their role.”

Arsenal take on Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight and then Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend as they look to bounce back from a poor recent run of form that has seen them beaten by Bournemouth and Newcastle.