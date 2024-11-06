Contact made in recent days: Liverpool given green light over €60m transfer of “top player”

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made contact in recent days over the potential transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu.

The France international has previously been an important part of this Madrid squad, and it wasn’t that long ago that Fabrizio Romano told us he was seen as a “top player” with a key role to play.

Now, however, it seems Real could be ready to cash in on Tchouameni for the right money, with Liverpool being linked with a potential €60m deal by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Tchouameni has often shown real promise and could be a useful addition to Liverpool and other top clubs if Real are genuinely prepared to let him go, but this does seem like a surprising decision from the Spanish giants if it proves to be accurate.

Aurelien Tchouameni linked with Liverpool, but will Real Madrid really let him go?

Sky’s report also goes on to say that Los Blancos could replace Tchouameni with big names like Manchester City star Rodri and even Chelsea misfit Enzo Fernandez.

While Rodri would be a dream target as he’s just won the Ballon d’Or after firmly establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in the world, that surely means he’s not that realistic a target as it’s hard to see City selling him for basically any price.

Fernandez, meanwhile, has not exactly set the world alight at Chelsea, so surely keeping Tchouameni would be the better option.

Still, this could be one to watch for LFC as it seems some initial efforts are being made to bring the former Monaco man to Anfield.

Tchouameni could be a good fit for this Arne Slot side, though it’s also debatable if he makes sense as a priority given how well this current crop of midfielders is performing for the Reds right now.