Barcelona turn attention to Liverpool as they hunt world-class alternative to Nico Williams

Barcelona are targeting Liverpool ace Mo Salah. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images and David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona were unable to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club in the summer, and it now appears they’ve turned their attentions to landing one Liverpool superstar.

The Catalan giants have certainly been reborn under Hansi Flick, and they managed to complete dilute Kylian Mbappe’s influence in the recent El Clasico.

It’s perhaps too early to suggest that Barca are ‘back,’ though they’re on the right track under the German.

Nico Williams no longer first choice for Barcelona

They have become a much more counter attacking team, and their incredible high defensive line – often as high as the halfway line – is very much a risk and reward strategy.

Were Barca to continue to improve, it would make them an attractive proposition once again, more so if they were able to land another La Liga title.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, is preparing the ground work for an incredible move for Liverpool’s Mo Salah at the end of the season (Sport).

Though the Egyptian King will be 33 years of age before the start of the 2025/26 season, there’s little doubt that he continues to influence proceedings.

??? 9 goals, 9 assists this season for Mo Salah as he provided two more in UCL tonight for Gakpo and Diaz. Special player. ? pic.twitter.com/Koldnnhlct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2024

Two more assists in the Champions League on Tuesday brought his total to nine, with nine goals to boot.

Clearly his age is a factor in any potential move, though he would arrive as a free transfer, meaning that that outlay for his services is likely to be extremely favourable when compared with a move for Williams.

With time on the Athletic player’s side too, there are cogent reasons why the Catalans could park their interest in him for a season or two, before looking to land him at that point.

For the time being, Salah’s commitment remains with the Reds, who will surely want him to sign on the dotted line before January – when he’s free to talk with other interested clubs.