Bryan Mbeumo is being strongly linked with Liverpool (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool are now the favourites to seal the transfer of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who has also attracted links with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle after his superb form at the start of this season.

The Reds are now being backed at 6/4 to be Mbeumo’s next club, with Gambling.com giving them a 40% probability of snapping up the Cameroon international.

Liverpool aren’t exactly short of options in attack right now after a superb start to the season from Arne Slot’s side, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in particularly strong form, while Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are also quality options up front.

Still, LFC are being linked with Mbeumo, and are now considered his most likely next club over the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal, while other big names like Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City also not too far behind…

Mbeumo surely has the quality to make the step up to a bigger club and it could be difficult for Brentford to keep hold of the 25-year-old while he’s playing like this.

Bryan Mbeumo transfer to Liverpool could be one to watch for January

It will be interesting to see how this saga progresses, but Mbeumo certainly seems like he’s going to be one to watch, and we can perhaps expect Liverpool to be busy this January after a quiet summer.

The Merseyside giants will surely look to address their squad and give themselves the best chance to build on the momentum they have at the moment.

Even if Mbeumo doesn’t look like an essential signing, he makes sense as the kind of in-form attacking player who could add new spark to Slot’s side as they look to compete for major honours like the Premier League and the Champions League.