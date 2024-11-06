Liverpool face Real Madrid competition for transfer of “outstanding” talent with €90m buy-out clause

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be set to face competition for the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba as Real Madrid enter the running for his signature.

The talented 21-year-old has a great reputation as one of the top young players in Europe at the moment, and it looks like we could see two giants in the form of Liverpool and Real Madrid try to scrap it out for his signature, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report states that Lukeba has a €90million release clause at Leipzig, and it could be that the likes of Liverpool will have to get very close to that hefty price tag in order to have any hope of getting a deal done.

However, the Frenchman would surely be worth the investment, having previously been described as “outstanding” when given a new contract by Leipzig.

It’s clear Lukeba has the attributes to be a top signing for a number of elite clubs, so it will be interesting to see if the Reds and Real step up their pursuit of him in the near future.

Have Liverpool found their Virgil van Dijk successor?

Lukeba would surely face a lot of competition for a place at Real Madrid due to the presence of the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao, so could Liverpool be the best option for him?

Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his LFC contract and is generally not getting any younger either, even if he remains a quality performer for Arne Slot’s side.

Lukeba could be a dream signing to come in as a long-term replacement for Van Dijk, whether that’s because he leaves next summer, or just needs to be eased out of the side slowly over the next few years.

Still, it won’t be easy turning down a big name like Real Madrid if they make a serious effort for him, so this will be an interesting saga to follow in the months ahead.

