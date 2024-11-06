Arne Slot names the Liverpool star who’s “made the step up” after tactical adjustment

Curtis Jones and Arne Slot (Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken about Curtis Jones’ improvement since he adjusted his use of him in the Reds’ midfield.

Jones has really grown as a player this season, having been in and out of the first-team while Jurgen Klopp was in charge, but it seems Slot has now really worked out how to get the best out of him.

The 23-year-old started out playing more like a number six, but Slot admits he’s still learning about this squad he’s inherited, and he now seems to have suggested he’s got more out of the talented young Englishman by changing his role to give him slightly more freedom.

“The expectation is that Saudi will make a BIG push” – which Liverpool player is surely heading for this shock move? Click here to find out!

See below for Slot’s comments on Jones, as quoted by journalist Ian Doyle…

Slot on Jones: I am still learning on a daily basis about every player, Curtis is one. When I first came I played him as a six. That wasn't his best game, at this moment he can play in every position as in such a good place right now. He has really made step up — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 5, 2024

“I am still learning on a daily basis about every player, and Curtis is one,” Slot said.

“When I first came, I played him as a six. That wasn’t his best game, but at this moment he can play in every position as he’s in such a good place right now. He has really made the step up.”

Curtis Jones looks a man reborn at Liverpool

It’s encouraging to see a top manager like Slot admit that he can get things wrong and that he’s not too stubborn to then make the change necessary to improve things.

LFC are certainly reaping the benefits now as Jones thrives in this exciting new-look team, in which it really looks like everyone has gone up a level under their new Dutch tactician.

Jones clearly has huge potential that wasn’t being realised until now, so Liverpool fans will be delighted with the work Slot has done.

The former Feyenoord manager might not have looked like the obvious first choice to replace Klopp in the summer, but he’s worked wonders with this team so far.

Slot’s Liverpool were in incredible form again last night as they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield, with Jones playing a key role in the victory.