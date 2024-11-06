Chelsea star eyed by Real Madrid in transfer that could benefit Liverpool

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez has been linked with Real Madrid (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly being eyed up as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid amid Aurelien Tchouameni being linked with Liverpool.

Fernandez hasn’t really lived up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge and it now seems the Argentina international could be one to watch on the market.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Real Madrid are looking at Fernandez as a possible candidate to replace Tchouameni as he’s eyed by Liverpool, while the former Benfica man has also been linked with Barcelona and Inter Milan by the Sun.

Fernandez showed immense potential during his time at Benfica, and it could still be that he could turn his career around at the right club and under the right manager.

For one reason or another, it’s not quite happened for him at Chelsea, and he’s no longer looking like a guaranteed starter under Enzo Maresca.

Will Enzo Fernandez leave Chelsea?

It could be that it makes sense from all sides for CFC to part ways with Fernandez, who might well feel he made the wrong move to make the switch to west London when he did.

A number of Chelsea’s signings in the Todd Boehly era have flopped, with Mykhailo Mudryk another notable example of a signing that looked exciting at first but proved major disappointing.

It’s a difficult project and although Maresca seems to be showing some signs of improving things this season, Fernandez might fare better with superior and more experienced players around him at a club like Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to let the 23-year-old go, as some key figures at the club might still be eager to see a return on the significant investment they made when they brought him in from Benfica.

At the same time, however, the Blues can’t wait forever for Fernandez to show his best form and his value might only plummet further if they don’t sell him soon.