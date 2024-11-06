11 goals and one assist: Enzo Maresca feels “shame” for £98m Chelsea duo out of starting 11 picture

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that he feels “shame” for the situations of Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix at Stamford Bridge as the duo have not been part of the Italian coach’s best 11 this season.

The Blues have made a very positive start to the 2024/25 campaign given their struggles in recent years and a big part of that is Maresca knowing what the majority of his best team will look like come matchday.

The former Leicester City boss has used Nicolas Jackson as his striker throughout the opening phase of the season with Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and now Pedro Neto behind the Senegalese forward.

When it comes to Premier League games, there has been no room in the Chelsea starting 11 for either Nkunku or Felix, despite the duo’s massive price tags.

Nkunku was brought to Stamford Bridge last summer as part of a £52m deal with RB Leipzig and could seek an exit next summer if his situation doesn’t change; while Felix arrived in West London this summer with the English outfit paying Atletico Madrid £46.3m for the Portuguese star’s services.

The two forwards have also produced 11 goals and one assist between them in all competitions and ahead of Chelsea’s match with Noah on Thursday night, Maresca has admitted that he feels “shame” for the duo’s situation in West London.

Enzo Maresca comments on the situations of Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix at Chelsea

“I feel shame for Christo Nkunku… because in pre-season he was our best player,” Maresca told the press on Wednesday via Fabrizio Romano ahead of Chelsea’s Europa Conference League clash with Noah.

“We had to adapt players so we moved him to striker knowing that he isn’t a number 9.”

Having addressed the French star’s situation at Chelsea, the Italian coach also commented on Joao Felix.

“I feel shame about João, but not only about him,” the Blues boss said via Fabrizio Romano. “I would like to give him more minutes in the Premier League but we need balance. We cannot play with Joao, Cole and Nkunku.”