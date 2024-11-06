Exclusive: Arsenal ready to test the waters with €40m bid for Liverpool & Tottenham transfer target

Hugo Larsson in action for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Arsenal are among the clubs showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Hugo Larsson.

The talented 20-year-old looks like one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment, and sources with a close understanding of his situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are considering testing the waters with a €40million bid for the player in January.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also very interested in Larsson and CaughtOffside understands they could also try initiating talks over the Sweden international this winter, while other big names such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been monitoring him.

Larsson will clearly have his pick of some big names if he is to leave Frankfurt, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does move.

However, sources close to the Bundesliga club have indicated that offers in the region of €40m would likely be a long way from their valuation of the youngster, and that it could take closer to €70-80m to do a deal.

Could Hugo Larsson inject some life into Arsenal’s season?

Larsson is a classy and creative midfield talent who could add plenty of quality to Arsenal’s midfield this January, perhaps giving them something a little different in that area of the pitch.

In the absence of Martin Odegaard, Arsenal’s midfield has at times looked a little stale and unable to contribute enough going forward.

Larsson is a well-rounded player who could perhaps come in and provide a bit more at both ends of the pitch than the likes of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, while ageing duo Jorginho and Thomas Partey will also surely need replacing soon as they’ll both be out of contract at the end of the season.

Still, Larsson could also be tempted by this exciting Liverpool side who continue to perform beyond expectations under Arne Slot, while Spurs might also be seen as a tempting project where he’d also be more likely to get regular playing time.