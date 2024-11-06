The biggest decision of INEOS’ Man United ownership has been delayed

A decision on Man United's Old Trafford stadium has been delayed. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

When you think of Man United you think of Old Trafford, but INEOS’ potential plans for the Theatre of Dreams have been put on hold.

Aside from ensuring that the club have a world class XI on the pitch, the offering from the club including the stadium and surrounding areas desperately needs an upgrade.

INEOS delaying decision on Old Trafford upgrade

A recent poll by the club saw 52% of 50,000 fans surveyed wanting a new stadium to be built.

That’s arguably got much to do with the state of disrepair that Old Trafford currently finds itself in.

It’s a huge embarrassment for a club as storied as Man United are, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will surely sympathise with supporters of the club that have to put up with second-class facilities.

Ratcliffe would almost certainly be on board with the building of a new stadium if he believed that the majority of fans wanted it, equally, he’s unlikely to rule out the redevelopment of Old Trafford if it can be done in a cost effective manner.

Moreover, there can be no cutting corners on an Old Trafford redevelopment. Any feasibility studies must take into account the need for serious improvement in many areas.

£240m spending spree: Man United could gift Ruben Amorim three world class signings but who are they? Find out here!

That may well sway the decision makers into the building of a new stadium, simply because it can be designed from the ground up and made in exactly the manner INEOS require.

If INEOS really do want United to be best in class, then the stadium has to match those aspirations.

However, a decision won’t now be made until next summer at the earliest. According to The Telegraph (subscription required), INEOS are going to wait to understand the ramifications of the budget before making their final decision.

If Ruben Amorim hits the ground running, by then the club could be inching towards having a much better playing squad, and more than 75,000 will be wanting to watch the home games if that’s the case.