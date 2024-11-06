Inter Milan vs. Arsenal team news: No Declan Rice but Martin Odegaard returns

Photos by Timothy Rogers and George Wood/Getty Images.

Inter Milan host Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Simone Inzaghi’s side come into tonight’s fiercely anticipated matchup on an eight-game unbeaten run and will hope to improve on their eighth-placed position in the table.

Arsenal, on the other hand, although unbeaten in Europe and only one place behind the Nerazzurri in the table on seven points, are enduring a miserable spell.

Not only are the side winless in all of their last three Premier League games, but sporting director Edu recently announced his departure from the club, forcing uncertainty off the pitch, as well as on it.

Depending on what happens in the other fixtures tonight, a win for Inter could see them rise to as high as second.

All three points for the Gunners could result in the same outcome, although a considerable win margin would be needed considering second-placed Sporting Lisbon’s superior goal difference.

Ahead of the exciting matchup, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), both managers have named their starting lineups.

Inter Milan team news

Lautaro Martinez starts up front for Inter and captains the side. He is joined in attack by Mehdi Taremi and creative playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu.

Arsenal team news

The big news from Arsenal comes in the form of Martin Odegaard. The Norway international has made his long-awaited return from injury and has been deemed fit enough to make Mikel Arteta’s subs bench.

Declan Rice has made way after suffering a foot injury. Ben White returns to his usual right-back position with Thomas Partey moving back into midfield.