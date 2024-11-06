Big concerns at Arsenal as £65m star leaves UCL clash covered in blood ahead of Chelsea

Kai Havertz received a nasty injury during Arsenal's clash with Inter Milan.

Arsenal may have another injury concern ahead of their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Kai Havertz left the Gunners’ Champions League clash with Inter covered in blood.

The German forward picked up a nasty cut on his head after clashing with Yann Aurel Bisseck towards the end of Arsenal’s match with Inter as both players contested for a header. The incident left the 25-year-old lying on the San Siro pitch covered in blood before the forward was replaced by the returning Martin Odegaard.

Havertz was covered in blood leaving the field of play and the pictures did not look good for the Germany international.

It is uncertain if this will have an impact on the former Chelsea star’s availability ahead of facing his old club at the weekend, which would be a big blow for Mikel Arteta given his importance to this Arsenal team so far this season.

Havertz has featured in 15 matches for Arsenal this season, playing every minute for the North London club in the Premier League.

The forward has produced seven goals and one assist for the Gunners so far, although his form has dipped during the Premier League giants’ recent poor run of form in the league.

Will Kai Havertz be available for Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea?

Given that Havertz’s injury is just a bad cut, the forward should be available to face his former club at the weekend, which will be good news for Arteta given the injuries the Gunners’ have had lately.

The German star will also be keen to return to Stamford Bridge having left the West London club last summer as part of a £65m deal.

Arsenal fans will also be encouraged by the return of Odegaard on Wednesday night as the midfielder has been a massive miss for Arteta’s team. The Gunners will hope their captain can change their fortunes in the Premier League as the North London outfit need a win on Sunday to remain in the title race.