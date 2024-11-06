Leeds have to do one massive thing to stop defender leaving for almost nothing

Leeds are set to lose Rasmus Kristensen for nothing. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Leeds are doing well in the Championship so far in the 2024/25 season, sat as they are in second just behind leaders, Sunderland, but despite that they could be forced into selling one of their brilliant defenders.

Daniel Farke has continued to work miracles at Elland Road even though there were previous question marks over his job.

Leeds on-loan defender could leave club for bargain price

The competitive edge that the squad have was in evidence at half time of Leeds’ 3-0 win over Plymouth, when Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo needed to be kept apart when walking to the tunnel.

Anyone connected with the all whites will understand that, even though they’ve lost the talents of the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray, they’re still going to be one of the clubs up there at the top of the Championship and challenging for promotion.

Having missed out last season, firstly through automatic promotion owing to a late league collapse, and then via the Play-Off final, would’ve been the bitterest pill to swallow for Farke and his players.

However, rather than sitting around moping and mooching about what might’ve been, Farke has done what he always has; getting his teams to play front foot, aggressive attacking football.

There’s clearly a long way to go before the club can even talk about getting promoted back up to the Premier League, but that’s the one thing they’ll have to do if they want to keep hold of on loan defender, Rasmus Kristensen.

The Dane is currently enjoying a wonderful loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, and according to Give Me Sport, that could see them take up their £12.6m option on him.

“Rasmus Kristensen has impressed Frankfurt both on and off the field and it’s a shame he’s picked up a muscle injury and will miss a few weeks,” Ben Jacobs said.

“Kristensen has proven reliable, and Frankfurt also view him as a positive dressing-room influence. There is a chance they try to sign him permanently, but it’s likely if so they try to negotiate the €15m option to buy.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens. If Leeds don’t go up, Frankfurt might be able to do a bargain deal but it’s too early to tell right now.”