26-year-old Englishman set to reject Leeds move in January

If Daniel Farke was hoping to land a highly-rated 26-year-old Englishman for Leeds in January, it looks as if the German’s wish isn’t going to be granted.

The all whites are enjoying a decent enough start to their second Championship campaign in succession and currently sit in second place, just behind leaders Sunderland.

Leeds set to be out of luck with pursuit of MLS ace

Despite this, two of their players were involved in a heated exchange at half-time of their game against Plymouth, suggesting that, in fact, all may not be well behind the scenes at Elland Road.

It wasn’t too long ago when there were rumours Farke could be sacked, however, the owner’s decision to keep him in position after an inauspicious start has proven to be the right one.

Despite losing a number of their headline-grabbing players in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, Farke has kept Leeds competitive.

As we hurtle towards the January transfer window, Farke will know that January offers him a chance to add one or two experienced heads as the all whites push forward in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

One of those might’ve been Lewis O’Brien, who has been on loan at LAFC from Nottingham Forest.

However, according to The Sun, he is set to snub Farke’s approaches in order to make his move to the MLS side a permanent one.

Whilst that won’t be the end of the world for Farke as there are undoubtedly other players that will be able to provide acceptable cover in needed positions, O’Brien’s Championship experience made him an obvious, and value for money, option.

With almost two months to go until the transfer window opens in any event, there’s plenty of time for the club to line up any potential replacements, notwithstanding that during the intervening period, injuries could also see the club having to enter the transfer market in any event.