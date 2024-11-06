Referee helped Liverpool beat Bayer Leverkusen says pundit, fans may have missed key moment

Arne Slot has made an incredible start at Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The incredible start to the 2024/25 campaign continued for Liverpool on Tuesday night as Arne Slot’s team hammered Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield to remain perfect in this season’s Champions League.

The German champions were expected to provide the Reds with a big test, however, Liverpool steamrolled the Bundesliga outfit in the second half courtesy of a Luis Diaz hattrick and a Cody Gakpo goal.

The Dutch forward’s goal played a pivotal role in the win as it gave the Premier League club a two-goal cushion and also kept momentum on their side.

Following the clash, former Liverpool star and pundit Neil Mellor spotted that this goal would not have happened had it not been for some incredible refereeing from Dutch official Danny Makkelie.

The linesman made an offside call against Bayer Leverkusen but noticing Liverpool starting a counter-attack, Makkelie allowed Slot’s men to continue playing which resulted in the Reds working the ball up the pitch to score.

It was a key moment in the match and this bit of officiating deserves to be applauded as fans don’t often give referees the respect they deserve when making brilliant calls such as this.

Massive credit to the referee last night… played a very good advantage instead of blowing for offside – Liverpool go straight down the other end and score the 2nd goal? #Ref #advantage #LFC #ChampionsLeague #ReviewShow pic.twitter.com/oNil0ua4O3 — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) November 6, 2024

Liverpool continue to shine under Arne Slot

Last night’s victory for Liverpool sent them to the top of the Champions League table as the Merseyside club have won all four of their matches in the competition.

This is in addition to the Reds sitting in first place in the Premier League, which is beyond what every fan of the club would have expected following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.

Slot’s start at Anfield is the best of any manager in the club’s history and given the struggles of Man City, Arsenal and Real Madrid so far this season, Liverpool cannot be ruled out of winning the major trophies, despite it being the Dutch coach’s first season.