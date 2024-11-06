Eddie Howe and Loic Bade (Photos by George Wood, Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly among the latest suitors for the potential transfer of Sevilla defender and rumoured Liverpool target Loic Bade.

It was recently claimed by Todo Fichajes that Liverpool were closing in on a deal for Bade for around €25m, but it may be that he’ll cost more than that and move somewhere else.

The latest from Vamos Mi Sevilla is that Newcastle are eyeing Bade, who has a release clause of €50m, while it’s claimed that a fee of around €30m might persuade them to sell the Frenchman.

As well as Newcastle, the report again mentions Liverpool, while there is also mention of a host of other elite clubs around Europe such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Could Liverpool miss out on their ideal Virgil van Dijk replacement?

Newcastle have a tempting project going at the moment, and surely also have the finances to be able to get this deal done, which could be bad news for Liverpool.

It’s well known that the Reds are entering a worrying situation with star centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who is in the final few months of his contract at Anfield.

As well as that, Van Dijk isn’t getting any younger, and it might soon be time for LFC to bring in a younger defender as a long-term replacement, with Bade looking ideal.

Newcastle will no doubt hope they can move into pole position for this deal, but it’s still a little while until things will likely become clearer about what could happen in January.

The Magpies have made a decent start to the season but can still improve, so Eddie Howe would surely relish the chance to strengthen his defence with a quality player like this, especially if it also hurts a rival like Liverpool.