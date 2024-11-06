£80m warhorse plotting a future at Man United as Amorim gets set to arrive

Harry Maguire wants to stay at Man United. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Ruben Amorim arrives at Man United next week and it will likely take him some time to assess the relative merits of his first-team squad.

One current Red Devils ace has already put a marker down and will refuse to leave despite his contract with the club ending next summer.

When Harry Maguire signed for United, he became the world’s most expensive defender at £80m (BBC Sport).

Harry Maguire wants to stay at Man United under Ruben Amorim

However, the England centre-back has already been told once before that he’s surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Further, West Ham have tried on at least two occasions to land the defensive warhorse, both without success.

Maguire has often defended United’s win rate when he’s been in the side, and the numbers would appear to stack up.

According to ESPN back in October 2023, when Maguire was stationed at the heart of the United defence, the Red Devils had a win rate of 75%, which dropped to 63% when Maguire was absent.

In the 12 month period since then, down to injuries and decisions from the technical team, the England international has arguably not been involved as much as he’d like.

However, he appears to be digging his heels in. According to TBR Football, he will refuse to leave the club, and wants the chance to impress Amorim once the Portuguese arrives.

It’s believed that United can extend Maguire’s contract by a year, and it will be interesting to see how much Amorim will potentially value the player’s experience at the heart of his preferred back three.

Clearly, the 39-year-old has a number of issues to address once he has his feet under the table at the Theatre of Dreams, with Maguire’s immediate future being just one.