UEFA rule “ruining our game” admits fuming TNT pundit after controversial Arsenal penalty call

Arsenal conceded a controversial penalty against Inter. (Pictures by TNT Sports)

Former Arsenal star and TNT Sports pundit Martin Keown has stated that a UEFA penalty rule is “ruining our game” after a controversial decision in the Gunners’ Champions League clash with Inter.

Mikel Arteta’s men arrived in Italy needing a win as the North London club are in the midst of a bad run of form having failed to win any of their last three Premier League matches – with the absence of Martin Odegaard playing a big role in this.

The first half in the San Siro was very even between the two teams, however, the home side were awarded a controversial penalty towards the end of the opening 45 minutes in the eyes of English fans. Mikel Merino handled the ball in his own box after a flick-on hit him from very close range, which the referee declared a penalty.

In the Premier League, the proximity of the Arsenal star would have come into play but that is not the case in UEFA competitions, where a penalty is normally called once the ball hits a hand.

Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up to slot the ball into the Gunners’ net and this did not go down well at halftime amongst the TNT Sports crew.

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown says UEFA penalty rule is “ruining our game”

Speaking at halftime, Keown stated that the UEFA penalty rule is “ruining our game” as it left his former club with a lot of work to do during the second half at the San Siro.

“Is the ball in an unnatural position? It certainly isn’t,” the pundit said on TNT Sports before declaring decisions like this are “ruining our game”.

This is the rule in UEFA competitions and there was nothing controversial about the referee’s decision as a similar situation was also seen on Tuesday night during Man City’s clash with Sporting CP.

The English pundits simply didn’t like that it was against one of their teams and although the Premier League’s guidelines on this are fairer, it is not something that needs immediate changing.