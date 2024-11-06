“Most likely destination” – Mo Salah’s Liverpool future could be resolved before the Club World Cup

Mo Salah could soon have his Liverpool future sorted. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Liverpool ace Mo Salah has been under review for some while now, though recent developments could put an end to all of the rumours.

The Egyptian King, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, has yet to commit his future to the Reds, and with his contract running out next June, it means that Salah is able to talk with other clubs from January.

It certainly hasn’t helped Liverpool that Salah himself has posted a cryptic message about his future, however, broadcaster Richard Keys appeared to have altogether more positive news about the forward.

The affinity that Salah has with the club and its supporters isn’t in doubt, but he’s getting no younger.

By the beginning of next season he’ll be 33 years of age, and as such, one could understand if Liverpool weren’t prepared to offer him a long-term contract.

That said, there’s some justification from the player’s point of view given that he continues to influence the team’s performance.

??? 9 goals, 9 assists this season for Mo Salah as he provided two more in UCL tonight for Gakpo and Diaz. Special player. ? pic.twitter.com/Koldnnhlct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2024

Two more assists in the 4-0 demolition of Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League means he already has nine goals and nine assists in 2024/25.

Clearly, ongoing contract discussions are going to be delicate, though it appears the player’s future could actually be away from Anfield if reports are accurate.

Liverpool’s green light for transfer of “top player” – Find out who it is here!

“All signs are Saudi are going to come back in and if Salah is a free agent then naturally he can get a bigger sign-on fee,” Ben Jacobs told talkSPORT.

“Liverpool want him to renew, Saudi are pushing hard. [Saudi Pro League sporting director] Michael Emenalo, who has a good relationship with Mo Salah, is leading the drive.

“So the only thing that’s really changed is the club from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal and the expectation is that Saudi will make a big push.

“Another expectation is that the TV rights will change to country-specific in certain territories.

“One of those territories is Egypt, so as a result, if Salah joins, this is also about a return on investment because Egypt will have specific country rights.

“And with Salah there, you would expect the Saudi Pro League to be able to bring in a relatively lucrative deal.

“So Salah to Saudi remains on the cards and Al Hilal is the most likely destination with the Club World Cup in mind.”