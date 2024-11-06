Ruben Amorim “looking forward” to working with Man United star fans have not seen the best of yet

Ruben Amorim will soon be taking over as Man United manager (Photos by Justin Setterfield, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s incoming manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly excited about the prospect of working with talented young French defender Leny Yoro at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old has endured a bit of a nightmare since moving to Man Utd from Lille in the summer, as a serious injury has prevented him from making his competitive debut for the club.

Yoro looked an outstanding prospect at Lille, however, and should have a tremendous impact for the Red Devils once he returns to fitness – something which may now be edging closer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Yoro is now training with the United squad for the first time since his injury, and Amorim is looking forward to working with him once he takes over as manager…

?? Good news for Man United as Leny Yoro is training with the squad for the first time since his fractured metatarsal in the summer. Rúben Amorim, looking forward to working with Yoro. pic.twitter.com/QEpH8WfhFG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 6, 2024

Yoro will face plenty of competition for a place in the United starting XI, but one imagines he could end up being a key player for Amorim as the defence hasn’t exactly looked that convincing so far this season.

It remains to be seen if the Portuguese tactician will look to change things too much, but it’s easy to imagine Yoro might be picked over either one of Matthijs de Ligt or Lisandro Martinez, who might benefit from a bit of a break and from the competition that forces them to fight for their place.

Can Leny Yoro and Ruben Amorim turn Manchester United’s season around?

With Amorim replacing Erik ten Hag, and Yoro feeling like a new signing, MUFC really could have a different feel to them after the international break, and it will be interesting to see if it can turn this season around for them.

Even if it might be a bit soon for Yoro to be relied upon as such an important player, the Frenchman clearly has a big future at United, and could be someone who’ll flourish under the expert guidance of a top tactician like Amorim.