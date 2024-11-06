“We cannot…” – Ruben Amorim delivers brutal reality check to Man United fans after thrashing City

Ruben Amorim is set to take the Manchester United job (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he cannot get the Red Devils playing the way his Sporting Lisbon side just did as they thrashed Manchester City 4-1 in a surprise win in the Champions League.

Amorim’s Sporting side were absolutely superb last night as they sprung a real shock on Man City, putting four goals past them with a terrific performance that will understandably have Man Utd fans excited about what could be in store for them.

The Portuguese tactician looks like a great appointment for United after his fine work with Sporting, but he has insisted it won’t be simple to take those kinds of performances with him to Old Trafford.

THREE signings for €240m could be set to TRANSFORM Man Utd under Ruben Amorim – click here to find out more!

See below as Amorim is quoted by Fabrizio Romano as delivering something of a reality check to United fans whose expectations may now be through the roof after watching last night’s performance…

?? Rúben Amorim on Man Utd to play like Sporting: “We cannot transport one reality to another context”. “Manchester United cannot play the way we play, they cannot play so defensively, and we will have to adapt ourselves”. pic.twitter.com/rav15rHami — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 6, 2024

Amorim said: “We cannot transport one reality to another context. Manchester United cannot play the way we play, they cannot play so defensively, and we will have to adapt ourselves.”

Ruben Amorim goes out on a high at Sporting Lisbon

Last night was Amorim’s final home game in charge of Sporting, and he got a great reception from the Lisbon crowd as he went out with a real bang.

The 39-year-old is surely set for a great career in management, and it will always be at Sporting that he really made his name.

In many ways, one imagines Amorim must be feeling a tinge of regret leaving Sporting for United now, with the club clearly in a great place after such a convincing win over a big name opponent like City.

It will be much harder for him at United, who have, in truth, been a bit of a mess for some time, and where the pressure will probably be a lot higher.