“I’ll get in trouble” – Ruben Amorim’s response to Viktor Gyokeres to Man United transfer speculation

Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will have raised one or two eyebrows with his comments on the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international is in absolutely unbelievable form at the moment, scoring a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League last night to take his total tally for the season to 23 goals in just 17 games.

With Amorim set to leave Sporting for Man Utd, it’s inevitable that we’re now seeing Gyokeres being linked with the Red Devils by outlets such as Team Talk.

It remains to be seen how realistic this is as Sporting surely won’t want to lose another key figure to United after the blow of their manager moving to Old Trafford.

Still, Gyokeres is undeniably one of the very finest forwards in world football at the moment and could be just what Amorim needs as he prepares to take over in Manchester.

Ruben Amorim responds to Viktor Gyokeres transfer speculation

Amorim didn’t want to fuel the talk of him raiding Sporting for Gyokeres, but United fans might be intrigued to see that he didn’t totally rule it out.

Speaking to A Bola, he said: “If I start joking about this Gyokeres situation I’ll get in trouble.

“This is my city, this is my country, so I’ll respect it. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season and then his life will probably go somewhere else.”

It certainly seems hard to imagine Sporting will be able to hold on to a talent like Gyokeres for long, but whether or not he ends up at United or other major club is something we probably won’t know for a little while longer.

Even with the Amorim connection, MUFC would surely find it difficult to win the race for the 26-year-old’s signature when so many big clubs will likely get involved.