€240m spending spree: Man United could gift Ruben Amorim three major signings

Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres (Photos by Justin Setterfield, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly spend as much as €240million on three major signings for Ruben Amorim in the form of Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio.

The Red Devils clearly need a major revamp after sacking Erik ten Hag, with Amorim looking like an exciting appointment as he prepares to leave Sporting Lisbon to take over at Old Trafford.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Amorim could raid Sporting for key defensive duo Diomande and Inacio, while the report also mentions a number of players such as Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Antony who could leave.

Additional information and analysis from Team Talk also claims Man Utd could swoop for in-form Sporting striker Gyokeres, which could lead to total spending of as much as €240m.

Can Ruben Amorim bring his Sporting stars to Manchester United?

Amorim has long been highly rated for his work at Sporting, and he’s boosted his reputation even further with last night’s thumping 4-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Gyokeres hit a hat-trick in a memorable display that sends Amorim out of the Portuguese club on a real high.

Still, it will be a very difficult job for him at United, and it would surely benefit him to have some of his key players joining him in the move from Lisbon to Manchester.

Gyokeres in particular looks almost unplayable at the moment, with a remarkable 13 goals and 2 assists in his last 8 games in all competitions.

The Sweden international would surely be a major upgrade on misfiring duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at United, even if a deal clearly won’t come cheap.

Arsenal have also looked at Gyokeres, so that could be another obstacle as almost every top club in Europe will surely be finding it increasingly impossible to ignore the 26-year-old after his remarkable rise in the last two years or so.