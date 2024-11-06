Failed Chelsea coach in line to replace Premier League manager set for sack this weekend

Julen Lopetegui close to West Ham sack. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The start to the 2024/25 campaign has been abysmal for West Ham and should the Hammers lose to Everton on Saturday, Julen Lopetegui is unlikely to remain in the role once the Premier League resumes after the international break. 

The London club brought the Spanish coach in during the summer to replace David Moyes, who was criticised by some factions of the West Ham fanbase due to his style of play.

The grass has not been greener on the other side as the Irons currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with three wins from 10 and were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool at the start of the season.

The opening phase of the current campaign has been very underwhelming, especially when there was a lot of excitement around the London Stadium heading into this term. West Ham spent more than £100m on signings during the summer transfer window but are yet to see a return on their investment.

The Hammers were demolished last time out against Nottingham Forest losing 3-0 to Nuno Espirito Santo’s team, and should the London outfit fall to defeat against Everton on Saturday, Lopetegui could be sacked.

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure at West Ham
Julen Lopetegui is under pressure at West Ham. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Failed Chelsea boss could replace Julen Lopetegui at West Ham

West Ham will review Lopetegui’s position if they lose at home to Everton on Saturday, reports The Guardian. The club’s board hope that their manager will turn their situation around, but another defeat is likely to be it for the Spanish coach.

Should the Hammers sack Lopetegui, the London outfit could move for former Chelsea boss Graham Potter during the international break.

The English coach has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge in April 2023 and West Ham may be the challenge he is looking for. The 49-year-old did exceptional work at Brighton but could not handle the mess at Chelsea.

Potter failed at Stamford Bridge but so have many others, and his appointment could be a big one for the Irons, with other clubs having looked at the Englishman in recent months.

The report has also linked former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic to the role, but all this is irrelevant if Lopetegui can start producing results at the London Stadium.

