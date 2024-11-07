Alejandro Garnacho puts insulting Man United fan in his place before Europa League clash

Alejandro Garnacho was involved in an incident with a Man United fan.

Man United hosted PAOK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night and before the match, Alejandro Garnacho was involved in an incident with a rude fan of the Manchester club. 

The game was an important one for the Manchester club as the United were yet to win a game in the competition under the leadership of Erik ten Hag drawing all three of the contests so far. The Dutch coach was sacked as a result of the Red Devils’ poor start to the season, which has resulted in Ruben Amorim becoming the next manager of the Premier League giants.

It has been a chaotic start to the 2024/25 campaign for all involved at Man United and one player who has mostly tried his best to step up for this team has been Garnacho – which was shown when he played through an injury earlier in the term.

The 20-year-old has produced six goals and four assists across 16 games in all competitions this season, but more importantly, the Argentina star keeps going throughout 90 minutes, which can’t be said for several of the current United squad.

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man United
Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite this, one fan decided to insult the winger ahead of Man United’s clash with PAOK outside of Old Trafford.

“Garnacho, you got to pass better today, please,” the so-called United fan said to Garnacho.”Pass better score a goal and work on your first touch, yeah?

Garnacho clearly didn’t like the man’s attitude and quickly put him in his place, hitting back with: “Why are you not playing bro?”

Man United fans will support the response of Alejandro Garnacho

No matter how bad a player is playing, none deserve to be insulted and abused by fans in this way and the majority of Man United fans will support the winger’s reaction.

The man’s interaction with the Argentina star was rude and necessary and will likely do more harm than good when it comes to the 20-year-old’s confidence.

Garnacho’s response was the perfect way to hit back at the ignorant fan, who should be embarrassed by the video he posted.

