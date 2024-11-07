“Amorim will make that call” – Insider says Ruben Amorim to make big decision at Man United

Manchester United are in talks to hire Ruben Amorim (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It is a well known fact that new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim likes to play three at the back and defenders will be waiting to impress him at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager is expected to take charge of the club from the 11th of November.

Amorim will have a difficult job to turnaround the fortunes of the Red Devils who have struggled under Erik ten Hag for the last few seasons.

The squad is full of talented players but they have to be used correctly by the new manager.

Along with many other Man United players, Harry Maguire also faces an uncertain future at the club and he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Amorim will decide whether the English defender will be given a new deal or allowed to leave the club.

In a three-man defense, Maguire is someone who could benefit and given the nod to become a part of the starting XI as the defender is good in that system.

However, it will all come down to the new manager to make a decision on the future of the England international.

Amorim will have to deal with several issues at the club along with the future of some of his players.

Decisions will need to be taken over the futures of Antony, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Maguire and a few others.

Mick Brown, former Man United chief scout, believes Maguire will benefit from Amorim’s playing style but it all depends on what decision the new manager makes.

“The new manager wants to come in and play three at the back,” he told Football Insider.

“In that case, I would expect Harry Maguire to be one of those three.

“He’ll have to get fit first, but once he returns to training I’m sure Amorim will have a close look at him because he fits that system perfectly.

“His contract will be a big issue that the new boss has to sort out.

“Whether that means extending his deal or letting him go, Amorim will make that call.”

Harry Maguire could have important role at Man United under Amorim

Maguire, who is in no rush to make a decision on his future, has played in a three man defense for England and he has done exceptionally well.

It feels like the system supports the playing style of the centre-back and it could bring the best out of him at Old Trafford.

Man United’s defense needs improvement and it will be among Amorim’s priority to sort that out.