Arsenal plotting move for Premier League attacker as Kai Havertz struggles for goals

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are without a win in their last four matches.

They have failed to beat Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle United in the Premier League and their defeat against Inter Milan at San Siro in the Champions League have raised questions about where Arsenal’s season is heading.

They are seven points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and 12th in the Champions League.

Arteta’s side has struggled for goals in the last month with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard both finding it difficult to add goals to the Arsenal side.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are now plotting a move for Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak in the summer of 2025.

They were expected to sign a new attacker in the summer transfer window but Arteta showed faith in his current set of attackers but clearly it has not worked well for the Premier League giants or the Spanish manager.

The Gunners have now realised that they need firepower upfront and Isak is the player who could provide that considering his record for the Magpies.

Isak scored in Arsenal’s last defeat in the Premier League at St James’ Park and his goal proved to be the winner.

It showed what Newcastle United have and what Arsenal do not have, a proper striker upfront and not a makeshift attacker.

After scoring 21 goals in the Premier League last season, Isak has shown that he is one of the best players in the league in his position.

Mick Brown, former chief scout of Manchester United and someone who has inside information about some of the Premier League club’s dealings has claimed that Arsenal are looking at Isak.

“Yes, I’ve heard Arsenal are still looking at him,” he told Football Insider.

“I think he’s as good as anybody, he’s one of the best in the world for me, and he’d be an asset to pretty much any team.

“For any top clubs who need a centre-forward, he certainly fits that bill.

“He can run with the ball, he can hold it up and bring his teammates into play, he can create, and he scores goals.

“There aren’t many strikers in the world that can do those things as well as he does.”

Newcastle would do everything they can to stop Arsenal from signing Isak

The Magpies consider him untouchable in their team and the Gunners would find it difficult to sign the attacker.

Even though Eddie Howe’s team are looking to tie him up to a new, long term contract at the club, they are still in a strong position since Isak has a contract that runs until 2028.

Isak can add goals to the Arsenal attack and with pace and creativity on both flanks in Arteta’s side, the Sweden international attacker would love to be a part of the Arsenal team.