7 goals and 3 assists: Arsenal continue to monitor long-term £55m target leaving Kai Havertz’s future in doubt

Could Benjamin Sesko replace Kai Havertz at Arsenal? (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal are still monitoring the progress of Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig as Mikel Arteta looks to add a striker to his squad during the 2025 summer transfer window.

The North London club were in the market for a new number nine ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and were linked to many players during the latest transfer window, with names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could not secure a deal to bring a proper striker to the club and Arteta has opted to use Kai Havertz in the role throughout the opening phase of the season.

The German has stepped up for the Premier League giants but lacks the killer instinct of a natural striker, which has been evident over recent weeks as the Gunners have failed to win any of their last three league outings.

Havertz was one of the reasons why RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko had second thoughts about joining Arsenal during the summer as the 21-year-old was concerned he would be back-up to the Germany international, reports the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel.

The Slovenian star has a release clause worth around £55m and it is believed that Arsenal are still monitoring him ahead of a potential move in 2025.

Would Benjamin Sesko fire Arsenal to a Premier League title?

Sesko could be exactly what Arsenal are missing on their quest for a first Premier League title in 20 years as the North London outfit lack a natural goalscorer who can get them out of tricky situations during close matches.

The 21-year-old has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world as his age allows plenty of room for development.

The Slovenia star is already a lethal goalscorer having produced seven goals and three assists across 14 games for Leipzig this season. This has taken his total to 25 goals and five assists for the Bundesliga outfit over the last two seasons and if the forward decides to move on next summer, Arsenal will not be the only club pursuing his signature.