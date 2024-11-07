Liverpool handed major boost in pursuit of Real Madrid star with over 100 appearances

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost in their hunt for a new midfielder after it recently emerged that Real Madrid are considering selling Aurelien Tchouameni next summer.

Despite the form of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, Arne Slot is expected to target a new central midfielder at the end of the season to help add some depth to his options.

And Madrid’s Tchouameni remains one of the most heavily-linked players to arrive at Anfield in time for next season.

The 24-year-old is one of Los Blancos’ most highly rated players which is reflected in his £83 million (€100 million) valuation.

Liverpool given Aurelien Tchouameni transfer boost

However, despite enjoying an upturn in form in recent weeks, the young French midfielder has so far failed to live up to expectations following his move from Monaco two-and-a-half years ago.

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fichajes, Madrid are considering cutting their losses and could welcome offers for their number 14 once the 2025 summer transfer window opens.

These latest reports will serve as a boost to Liverpool, who have had Tchouameni on their radar for quite some time.

After missing out Martin Zubimendi three months ago, Slot, although he could revisit signing the Real Sociedad midfielder in January, is likely to turn his attention to a player more attainable.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Tchouameni, who has made 103 appearances for the Madrid, has scored three goals and registered five assists in all competitions.