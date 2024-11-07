Barcelona are back: All-time best stat shows why Hansi Flick could land La Liga and Champions League double

Hansi Flick has set a new all-time Barcelona record. Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

With their five goals against Red Star in the Champions League, Hansi Flick and Barcelona have set a new all-time record for the Catalan giants.

Ever since the German took charge of one of European football’s most storied teams, things have looked up for Barca.

A defeat against Monaco in the pre-season Gamper Trophy notwithstanding, or another by the same opponent in the Champions League as well as a league humbling by Osasuna, the Blaugranes have been in sensational form.

Hansi Flick has guided Barca to an all-time record after just 16 games

Teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been swept aside as Flick’s all-conquering side have been steamrollering through every game.

Despite it still being early in the 2024/25 season, the coach has players such as Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha playing at the top of their game.

As if to emphasise that point, Yamal has become the youngest El Clasico scorer this season, Lewandowski already has 18 goals in all competitions, and Raphinha’s 12 goals equal his total output from last season. Not to mention the Brazilian also has 10 assists.

Another five goals against Red Star took their total for the current campaign to 55 in just 16 matches, one more that previous all-time record holder, Ferdinand Daucik had with Barca’s 1950/51 side.

55 – @FCBarcelona has scored 55 goles in their first 16 games of a single season in all competitions for the first time in their history (overpassing 54 goals scored in 1950/51 under Ferdinand Daucik). Steamroller. ? pic.twitter.com/pacKtNf18h — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 6, 2024

Given that Barca are managing to boss almost every opponent whilst playing a high defensive line which can often be found right up on the halfway line, it makes Flick’s bravery all the more impressive.

The only question mark remaining even at this point is whether the Catalans can keep up their incessant dominance over the course of an entire season.

If they’re able to be playing at or near their current level come March or April next year, then there’s some certainty to them being installed as favourites for the Champions League and La Liga.

Flick has form of course. The last time he landed the premier European trophy, he tore Barca apart 8-2 whilst in charge of Bayern Munich.